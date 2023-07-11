Open Menu

Trkiye's Current Account Deficit At $7.9B In May

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Trkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $7.9 billion in May, the country's Central Bank announced Tuesday

The gap widened from $5.4 billion in April and $5.8 billion in May 2022, the bank's data showed.

The gold- and energy-excluded current account saw a $1.3-billion deficit in the month, the bank said.

The goods deficit came in at $10.5 billion in May, while the services sector recorded a net surplus of $3.9 billion in the month. Under the service sector, travel had a net inflow of $3.1 billion in May.

In January-May, the current account balance registered a $37.7 billion deficit.

