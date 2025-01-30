Open Menu

Türkiye's Economic Confidence Improves In January

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Türkiye's economic confidence improves in January

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose to 99.7 in January from 98.9 in December, the Turkish Statistical Office (TurkStat) revealed on Thursday.

In January, the services confidence index increased by 2.5%, the retail trade confidence index by 1.4%, and the construction confidence index by 2.

6% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, consumer and real sector confidence indexes decreased by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, is currently hovering between 0 and 200.

When it exceeds 100, it indicates an optimistic outlook, and when it falls below 100, it indicates pessimism.

