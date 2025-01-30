Türkiye's Economic Confidence Improves In January
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose to 99.7 in January from 98.9 in December, the Turkish Statistical Office (TurkStat) revealed on Thursday.
In January, the services confidence index increased by 2.5%, the retail trade confidence index by 1.4%, and the construction confidence index by 2.
6% month-on-month.
Meanwhile, consumer and real sector confidence indexes decreased by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.
The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, is currently hovering between 0 and 200.
When it exceeds 100, it indicates an optimistic outlook, and when it falls below 100, it indicates pessimism.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
More Stories From Business
-
Türkiye's economic confidence improves in January7 minutes ago
-
Germany's import prices up 2% year-on-year in December17 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 20255 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision14 hours ago
-
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%14 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar firmer before Fed rate decision14 hours ago
-
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases17 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FCCI16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 543 more points16 hours ago