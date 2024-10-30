ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose by 3.2% to 98 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence index increased by 3%, real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index 3%, services confidence index 1.

5%, and retail trade confidence index by 0.1%.

Construction confidence index, meanwhile, decreased by 1.7% month-on-month.

The confidence index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.