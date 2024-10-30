Open Menu

Türkiye's Economic Confidence Improves In October

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Türkiye's economic confidence improves in October

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose by 3.2% to 98 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence index increased by 3%, real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index 3%, services confidence index 1.

5%, and retail trade confidence index by 0.1%.

Construction confidence index, meanwhile, decreased by 1.7% month-on-month.

The confidence index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

October Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business