Türkiye's Economic Confidence Improves In October
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's economic confidence index rose by 3.2% to 98 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.
Consumer confidence index increased by 3%, real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index 3%, services confidence index 1.
5%, and retail trade confidence index by 0.1%.
Construction confidence index, meanwhile, decreased by 1.7% month-on-month.
The confidence index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.
