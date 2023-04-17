UrduPoint.com

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):- Trkiye's external assets rose to $303.1 billion at the end of February, decreasing 2.3% from the end of 2022, according to official data released on Monday.

Liabilities against non-residents dropped 2.9% to $570.2 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between T�rkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $267.1 billion at the end of February versus minus $276.9 billion at the end of last year.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP � which can be either positive or negative � is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and citizens.

