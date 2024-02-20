Türkiye's External Assets At $326.9B As Of End-2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:31 PM
Türkiye's external assets totaled $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, up 6% from end-2022, according to official data released Tuesday
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Türkiye's external assets totaled $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, up 6% from end-2022, according to official data released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, liabilities against non-residents fell 2% to $612.1 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.
The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, was at minus $285.2 billion at the end of December, narrowing from minus $316.1 billion at the end of the previous year.
The NIIP — which can be either positive or negative — is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and citizens.
Recent Stories
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy
'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel
‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..
Woman dies in road mishap
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
More Stories From Business
-
DG AARI inaugurates early cotton cultivation30 minutes ago
-
Europe stocks mainly climb after China rate cut32 minutes ago
-
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 4.49 points2 hours ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 19982 hours ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations2 hours ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,4502 hours ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar2 hours ago