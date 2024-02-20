Open Menu

Türkiye's External Assets At $326.9B As Of End-2023

Türkiye's external assets at $326.9B as of end-2023

Türkiye's external assets totaled $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, up 6% from end-2022, according to official data released Tuesday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Türkiye's external assets totaled $326.9 billion at the end of 2023, up 6% from end-2022, according to official data released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, liabilities against non-residents fell 2% to $612.1 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, was at minus $285.2 billion at the end of December, narrowing from minus $316.1 billion at the end of the previous year.

The NIIP — which can be either positive or negative — is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and citizens.

