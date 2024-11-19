Türkiye’s External Assets Total $354.8B At End-September
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7% compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said on Tuesday
The country’s liabilities against non-residents posted a 3.3% increase to $672.9 billion, the data showed.
The net international investment position (IIP) – assets minus liabilities – totaled minus $318.1 billion at the end of September versus minus $318.6 billion at the end of last year.
Reserve assets totaled $152.1 billion with an increase of 7.9%, while other investments saw a 4.
5% increase to $129.8 billion over the same period.
Currency deposits of banks rose 7.4% to $50 billion at the same time.
Direct investment under liabilities fell 1.8% since the end of last year and stood at $190.9 billion at the end of September, “with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the bank said.
Meanwhile, portfolio investment climbed 23.6% to $119.1 billion, the figures revealed.
At the same time, the total external loan stock of Turkish banks rose 12.6% to $70.5 billion and that of the other sectors increased 1.3% to $102.4 billion.
