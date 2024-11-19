Open Menu

Türkiye’s External Assets Total $354.8B At End-September

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Türkiye’s external assets total $354.8B at end-September

Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7% compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said on Tuesday

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7% compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The country’s liabilities against non-residents posted a 3.3% increase to $672.9 billion, the data showed.

The net international investment position (IIP) – assets minus liabilities – totaled minus $318.1 billion at the end of September versus minus $318.6 billion at the end of last year.

Reserve assets totaled $152.1 billion with an increase of 7.9%, while other investments saw a 4.

5% increase to $129.8 billion over the same period.

Currency deposits of banks rose 7.4% to $50 billion at the same time.

Direct investment under liabilities fell 1.8% since the end of last year and stood at $190.9 billion at the end of September, “with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, portfolio investment climbed 23.6% to $119.1 billion, the figures revealed.

At the same time, the total external loan stock of Turkish banks rose 12.6% to $70.5 billion and that of the other sectors increased 1.3% to $102.4 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Exchange Bank Same September Market Billion

Recent Stories

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

9 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

9 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Sye ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..

4 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

14 minutes ago
European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine e ..

European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation

14 minutes ago
 Governor SBP underscores the need to support women ..

Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs

14 minutes ago
 Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

14 minutes ago
 No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed i ..

Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

4 minutes ago
 No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on ..

No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business