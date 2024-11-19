Türkiye’s external assets total $354.8B at end-September

Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7% compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said on Tuesday

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Türkiye’s external assets reached $354.8 billion at the end of September, increasing 6.7% compared to the end of last year, the country’s Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The country’s liabilities against non-residents posted a 3.3% increase to $672.9 billion, the data showed.

The net international investment position (IIP) – assets minus liabilities – totaled minus $318.1 billion at the end of September versus minus $318.6 billion at the end of last year.

Reserve assets totaled $152.1 billion with an increase of 7.9%, while other investments saw a 4.

5% increase to $129.8 billion over the same period.

Currency deposits of banks rose 7.4% to $50 billion at the same time.

Direct investment under liabilities fell 1.8% since the end of last year and stood at $190.9 billion at the end of September, “with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, portfolio investment climbed 23.6% to $119.1 billion, the figures revealed.

At the same time, the total external loan stock of Turkish banks rose 12.6% to $70.5 billion and that of the other sectors increased 1.3% to $102.4 billion.