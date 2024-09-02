Türkiye's GDP Increases 2.5% In 2nd Quarter
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Turkish economy grew 2.5% at an annualized pace in the second quarter of 2024, according to official data released on Monday.
The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June period reached 9.95 trillion Turkish liras, or approximately $308.
16 billion, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The figure slowed from a downwardly revised 5.3% growth in the first quarter and fell below market expectations as economists surveyed by Anadolu on Friday had estimated the economy would expand by 3%.
On a quarterly basis, Türkiye's GDP increased 0.1% in the second quarter, following a 1.4% growth in the first quarter.
