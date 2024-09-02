Open Menu

Türkiye's GDP Increases 2.5% In 2nd Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Türkiye's GDP increases 2.5% in 2nd quarter

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Turkish economy grew 2.5% at an annualized pace in the second quarter of 2024, according to official data released on Monday.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June period reached 9.95 trillion Turkish liras, or approximately $308.

16 billion, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figure slowed from a downwardly revised 5.3% growth in the first quarter and fell below market expectations as economists surveyed by Anadolu on Friday had estimated the economy would expand by 3%.

On a quarterly basis, Türkiye's GDP increased 0.1% in the second quarter, following a 1.4% growth in the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From Business