Türkiye’s House Sales Rise 37.3% In September, Led By Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Türkiye recorded 140,919 house sales in September, marking a 37.3% increase year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Thursday.

Istanbul accounted for the largest share of sales, with 21,314 units sold, followed by the capital Ankara with 13,205 units, and the Aegean city of Izmir with 7,612 units.

However, house sales to foreigners fell by 31% year-on-year to 2,022 units. Istanbul led in foreign sales with 783 units, followed by the Mediterranean cities of Antalya and and Mersin, with 548 and 210 units, respectively.

Russian citizens purchased the most properties among foreigners in September with 346 units, followed by Iranian citizens with 163 and Iraqis with 139, TurkStat noted.

Between January and September, overall house sales in Türkiye rose by 5.2% to 937,236 units. During the same period, sales to foreigners dropped by 39.1% compared to the previous year, totaling 17,090 units.

