Türkiye's Industrial Output Rebounds In March

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's industrial output surged on a monthly basis in March, the country's statistical authority revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 5.5% month-on-month in March following an 8.

2% decline in February when twin powerful earthquakes hit 11 provinces and affected around 14 million people in the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The manufacturing index gained 6.1% from a month ago in March, followed by mining and quarrying with 3% and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index with 1.2%.

On an annual basis, industrial production fell marginally by 0.1% in March, much better than the market forecast of a 1.5% decrease.

