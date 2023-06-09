UrduPoint.com

ISTANBUL, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Türkiye's industrial production posted a decline of 1.2% year-on-year in April, the country's statistical authority TurkStat said on Friday.

Broken down by industry subsectors, the mining and quarrying index dropped 12.2%, the manufacturing index was unchanged, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index fell 4.3% in April on a yearly basis.

The production of intermediate goods, non-durable goods, and energy shrank, while it rose for durable consumer goods and capital goods.

Low technology, medium-low technology, and high technology production fell in April on a yearly basis, while medium to high technology production saw an increase.

On a monthly basis, industrial production was down 0.9%.

On a monthly basis, the mining and quarrying index dropped 0.9% and the manufacturing index fell 1.0%, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was up 0.5% in April.

