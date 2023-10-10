ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Industrial production in Türkiye increased 3.1% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Tuesday.

All sub-sectors posted annual increases in the month, TurkStat's figures showed.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 5.1%, the manufacturing index by 1.8%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index by 4.9%.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the production index dropped 0.8%.