Türkiye's Industrial Production Up Year-on-year In August

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Türkiye's industrial production up year-on-year in August

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Industrial production in Türkiye increased 3.1% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Tuesday.

All sub-sectors posted annual increases in the month, TurkStat's figures showed.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 5.1%, the manufacturing index by 1.8%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index by 4.9%.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the production index dropped 0.8%.

