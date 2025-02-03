Open Menu

Türkiye's Inflation Drops To 19-month Low In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Türkiye's annual inflation rate dropped to 42.12% in January, the lowest since July 2023, according to official data released Monday.

Headline inflation eased from 44.38% in December but surpassed market expectations, TurkStat reported. Economists polled by Anadolu had forecast a further decline to 41.25%.

Energy prices saw the slowest increase in 9 months, rising by 43.

05% year-on-year in January, slightly down from 43.11% in December.

The annual price hike in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 41.76% in December, marking its smallest increase since December 2021.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like energy and food, also cooled to a 3-year low of 42.65% in January.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose by 5.03% in January, marking the fastest pace in 1 year.

