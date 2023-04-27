UrduPoint.com

Trkiye's Largest Tech, Aviation Event TEKNOFEST Opens Its Door In Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:12 PM

TEKNOFEST, Trkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, opened its doors on Thursday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):TEKNOFEST, Trkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, opened its doors on Thursday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

The five-day festival features numerous events such as technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and seminars.

TEKNOFEST aims to boost interest in technology in T�rkiye. The inaugural fair attracted some half a million visitors while the 2019 fair welcomed 1.72 million, which is a world record for an aviation-themed event.

Held in Istanbul in 2018 and 2019, the first TEKNOFEST outside of Istanbul was hosted by T�rkiye's southeastern province of Gaziantep in 2020, but it was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions.

In 2021, TEKNOFEST returned to the Turkish commercial capital of Istanbul.

Last year, hosted by the Black Sea province of Samsun, it was visited by 1.25 million people.

The event's first international version was also held last year in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

Tens of thousands of competitors and teams have been applying to the event since 2018 in dozens of categories.

