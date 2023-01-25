UrduPoint.com

Trkiye's Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Drops In January

January 25, 2023

The capacity utilization rate of Trkiye's manufacturing industry declined by 0.6 percentage points to 75.8% in January, according to official data released on Wednesday

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry fell by 1.2 percentage points to 75.3% this month, the Turkish Central Bank said.

The highest capacity utilization rate of 77% was recorded in investment goods, while durable consumer goods had the lowest rate of 70.7%, the bank's data showed.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of paper products, and computer, electronic, and optical products, both at 81.4%.

The lowest rate of 67.9% was in leather and related products.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

The Central Bank said 1,751 companies responded to the survey this month, adding that the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

