Open Menu

Türkiye's Manufacturing PMI At Neutral 50 Mark In March

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Türkiye's manufacturing PMI at neutral 50 mark in March

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Turkish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell slightly to 50 no-change mark in March from 50.2 in February, according to a closely watched business survey released on Monday.

Business conditions were therefore stable overall during the month, said data provider S&P Global's monthly report, prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.

Manufacturing output grew fractionally in March, while new orders and employment eased marginally but neared stabilization.

New orders eased to the smallest extent in nine months, encouraging some firms to expand production and increase purchasing activity in March.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global, said: "If the recent trend in demand continues we should hopefully see growth building momentum as we go through the second quarter of the year."

Inventories continued to be drawn down, however, with stocks of both purchases and finished goods scaled back at the end of the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Istanbul Chamber February March Stocks From Industry First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

58 minutes ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

2 days ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

2 days ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Business