Türkiye's Manufacturing PMI At Neutral 50 Mark In March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Turkish manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell slightly to 50 no-change mark in March from 50.2 in February, according to a closely watched business survey released on Monday.
Business conditions were therefore stable overall during the month, said data provider S&P Global's monthly report, prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.
Manufacturing output grew fractionally in March, while new orders and employment eased marginally but neared stabilization.
New orders eased to the smallest extent in nine months, encouraging some firms to expand production and increase purchasing activity in March.
Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global, said: "If the recent trend in demand continues we should hopefully see growth building momentum as we go through the second quarter of the year."
Inventories continued to be drawn down, however, with stocks of both purchases and finished goods scaled back at the end of the first quarter.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week in green40 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 20245 hours ago
-
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.6613 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.3213 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs6,710 billion, revenues grew by 30% in 9 months18 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy action against profiteers, hoarders20 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits Embassy of Libya20 hours ago
-
Seed mafia a formidable threat to agriculture: Malik22 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan keen on joint ventures with Pak businessmen, investors23 hours ago