UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's R&D Spending Up Nearly 50% In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISTANBUL, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) increased to 101.74 billion Turkish liras ($11.3 billion) in 2021, up over 47% compared to 2020.

GERD includes spending on R&D activities by businesses, higher education institutions, government, and private non-profit sector.

While the share of GERD in the country's GDP was 1.37% in 2020, it was at 1.4% in 2021.

TurkStat said: "Financial and non-financial corporation had the largest share in R&D expenditures with 61.3%, followed by higher education with 34.2%.

"The share of general government R&D expenditures, including R&D expenditures made by private non-profit sector, in total R&D expenditures was 4.5%."Personnel expenditures' share in total R&D spending was 48.9%, and the number of R&D staff was 221,811 in 2021.

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 8.98 on average in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Education 2020 Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

52 minutes ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

1 hour ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.