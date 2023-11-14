Open Menu

Türkiye's Retail Sales Down 0.7% In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Türkiye's retail sales volume dropped 0.7% from a month ago in September, according to official data released on Monday.

The figure followed a 4.7% monthly decline in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – decreased 1.2% month-on-month in September, while sales for food, drinks, and tobacco remained stable.

Automotive fuel sales, on the other hand, increased 0.1% in the same period.

Among non-food items, computers, books, and telecommunications equipment saw the largest fall with 3.5%, followed by electronic goods and furniture with 2.5%.

On an annual basis, retail sales surged 13.8% in September, easing from August's 17.3% yearly hike.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – gained 18.6% year-on-year in September.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 13.8% compared to the same month of last year, while automotive fuel sales went down by 1.5%, TurkStat data showed.

