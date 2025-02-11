Türkiye's Retail Sales Growth Slows In December
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's retail sales growth decelerated in December compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.
The volume of retail trade rose by 0.4% month-on-month in December, slowing from a 1.
9% increase in November, the data showed.
During this period, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco climbed 1.1%, while sales of non-food items inched up 0.2%.
Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales saw a modest rise of 0.2% from the previous month.
On an annual basis, retail sales grew by 13.5% in December, marking the slowest growth rate in five months.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
More Stories From Business
-
Türkiye's retail sales growth slows in December6 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at Tuesday's open6 minutes ago
-
Exchnage rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 20255 hours ago
-
Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs14 hours ago
-
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 202515 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboration in 8th JMC meeting15 hours ago
-
Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near completion at Hattar15 hours ago
-
Workers’ remittances increase by 31.7% to $20.8 bln in Jul-Jan18 hours ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) delegation visits Akhuwat Foundation18 hours ago