ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's retail sales growth decelerated in December compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.

The volume of retail trade rose by 0.4% month-on-month in December, slowing from a 1.

9% increase in November, the data showed.

During this period, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco climbed 1.1%, while sales of non-food items inched up 0.2%.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales saw a modest rise of 0.2% from the previous month.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew by 13.5% in December, marking the slowest growth rate in five months.