Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices increase in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Monday, signaling a positive outlook as the first month of the year is ending.

According to seasonally adjusted data, the confidence index in retail trade rose 1.4% to reach 114.5, while the services sector climbed 2.5% to 116.5.

Meanwhile, the construction sector posted a 2.6% rise from the previous month, reaching 91.7.

The survey-based index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, with values above 100 reflecting optimism and those below signaling a cautious or pessimistic outlook.

The latest figures highlight sustained optimism in retail trade and services, with the construction sector still trailing below the neutral threshold.