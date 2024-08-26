Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in August

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Confidence in Türkiye’s retail trade and construction sectors improved in August, while services decreased compared to last month, according to official data released on Monday.

The sub-index for services decreased 2% month-on-month to 111.

8 in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The retail trade confidence index increased 0.8% to 107.9 while the construction sector confidence index gained 1.1% from a month ago to 88 in August.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.