Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 2024

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Türkiye’s share of world trade is on the rise once again as the country’s exports soared 3.6% to $63.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024, while exports worldwide were down 0.6% in the same period, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

Citing World Trade Organization data, the ministry released a statement saying that while world exports in Q1 fell 4.2% to $23.8 trillion on an annual basis, Turkish exports rose 0.8% to $257.6 billion.

The ministry added that Türkiye’s annual share of global exports soared by 5 basis points to 1.082% compared to the first quarter of 2023.