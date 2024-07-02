Open Menu

Türkiye’s Share Of World Trade On Rise As Exports Reach $63.6B In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Türkiye’s share of world trade is on the rise once again as the country’s exports soared 3.6% to $63.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024, while exports worldwide were down 0.6% in the same period, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

Citing World Trade Organization data, the ministry released a statement saying that while world exports in Q1 fell 4.2% to $23.8 trillion on an annual basis, Turkish exports rose 0.8% to $257.6 billion.

The ministry added that Türkiye’s annual share of global exports soared by 5 basis points to 1.082% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

