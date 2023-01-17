Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $145.4 billion in November 2022, up by 19.6% versus the end of 2021

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $145.4 billion in November 2022, up by 19.6% versus the end of 2021.

Banks' short-term external debt stock was up by 18.1% to $60.7 billion, while other sectors' stock increased by 18.5% to $52.

3 billion, the country's central bank released on Tuesday.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 4.8% to $10.5 billion over the same period.

The majority of short-term loans, 45.5%, was in US dollars, while 26.3% was in euros, 9.3% in Turkish liras, and 18.9% in other currencies.