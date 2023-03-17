UrduPoint.com

Trkiye's Short-term External Debt Stock At $152.8B

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Trkiye's short-term external debt stock at $152.8B

Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $152.8 billion in January, up 3.5% compared to December 2022, official data showed on Friday

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) -:Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $152.8 billion in January, up 3.5% compared to December 2022, official data showed on Friday.

Banks' short-term external debt stock was up by 4.6% to $62.9 billion, while other sectors' stock increased by 2.

8% to $56.2 billion, a Turkish Central Bank statement said.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 2.3% to $10.5 billion over the same period.

The majority of short-term loans, 42.5%, were in US dollars, followed by 25.8% in euros, 10.5% in Turkish liras, and 18.5% in other currencies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Same January December From Billion

Recent Stories

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

10 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

4 minutes ago
 Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.