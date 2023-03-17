Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $152.8 billion in January, up 3.5% compared to December 2022, official data showed on Friday

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) -:Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $152.8 billion in January, up 3.5% compared to December 2022, official data showed on Friday.

Banks' short-term external debt stock was up by 4.6% to $62.9 billion, while other sectors' stock increased by 2.

8% to $56.2 billion, a Turkish Central Bank statement said.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 2.3% to $10.5 billion over the same period.

The majority of short-term loans, 42.5%, were in US dollars, followed by 25.8% in euros, 10.5% in Turkish liras, and 18.5% in other currencies.