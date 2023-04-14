UrduPoint.com

Trkiye's Short-term External Debt Stock At $153.1B

April 14, 2023

Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $153.1 billion in February, up 3.1% compared to the end of 2022, official data showed on Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Trkiye's short-term external debt stock reached $153.1 billion in February, up 3.1% compared to the end of 2022, official data showed on Friday.

Banks' short-term external debt stock was up by 4% to $63.4 billion, while other sectors' stock increased by 2.

2% to $55.9 billion, a Turkish Central Bank statement said.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad were at $10.8 billion as of February.

The majority of short-term loans, 44.5%, were in US dollars, followed by 25.5% in euros, 11.8% in Turkish liras, and 18.2% in other currencies.

