Türkiye's Unemployment At 8.4% In January
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Unemployment in Türkiye was at 8.4% in January, down 0.1% from December 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.
The rate also fell from 9.1% in January 2024, year-on-year, TurkStat data showed.
The number of unemployed persons this January totaled 3 million, down by 25,000 people, month-on-month.
The unemployment rate in January was 6.5% for men and 12.1% for women.
"The number of employed persons decreased by 195,000 to 32.5 million persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," it said.
The employment rate was calculated at 49.2%, down 0.3%.
For men, the employment rate stood at 66.4% while it was 32.3% for women.
Recent Stories
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish economy grows 3.2% in 2024, surpassing forecast2 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's unemployment at 8.4% in January2 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Friday down2 minutes ago
-
German retail sales recover, but weaker than expected12 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 20255 hours ago
-
NTC, PYMA join forces to boost Textile exports14 hours ago
-
Telefonica to launch strategic review after posting loss14 hours ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs14 hours ago
-
SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi14 hours ago