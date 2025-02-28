ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Unemployment in Türkiye was at 8.4% in January, down 0.1% from December 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.

The rate also fell from 9.1% in January 2024, year-on-year, TurkStat data showed.

The number of unemployed persons this January totaled 3 million, down by 25,000 people, month-on-month.

The unemployment rate in January was 6.5% for men and 12.1% for women.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 195,000 to 32.5 million persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," it said.

The employment rate was calculated at 49.2%, down 0.3%.

For men, the employment rate stood at 66.4% while it was 32.3% for women.