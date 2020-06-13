Truck Drives Into Market Sellers in Southern Vietnam, 5 Killed- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Five people died and five more got injured after a truck drove into a market and hit the crowd in the southern Vietnamese province of Dak Nong on Saturday, the media reported.

The accident occurred at 06:00 local time (23:00 GMT on Friday) in the rural Dak Mil district of the province, the VN Express newspaper reported.

The truck first collided with another vehicle, hit several motorcycles parked nearby and then drove into the market.

Three people died at the scene and two more died later in the hospital. All victims are female sellers aged between 43-60 who worked at the market. Moreover, all the injured people are in critical condition.

According to local authorities, the truck driver is detained and will be tested for alcohol and drugs.