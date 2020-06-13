UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Drives Into Market Sellers In Southern Vietnam, 5 Killed- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

Truck Drives Into Market Sellers in Southern Vietnam, 5 Killed- Reports

Five people died and five more got injured after a truck drove into a market and hit the crowd in the southern Vietnamese province of Dak Nong on Saturday, the media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Five people died and five more got injured after a truck drove into a market and hit the crowd in the southern Vietnamese province of Dak Nong on Saturday, the media reported.

The accident occurred at 06:00 local time (23:00 GMT on Friday) in the rural Dak Mil district of the province, the VN Express newspaper reported.

The truck first collided with another vehicle, hit several motorcycles parked nearby and then drove into the market.

Three people died at the scene and two more died later in the hospital. All victims are female sellers aged between 43-60 who worked at the market. Moreover, all the injured people are in critical condition.

According to local authorities, the truck driver is detained and will be tested for alcohol and drugs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Injured Drugs Driver Vehicle Died Market Media All

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

2 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan launched Online 5G and AI training ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now ..

27 minutes ago

Ongoing blood donation drives according to highest ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Navy Receives Borei-A Class Ballistic Miss ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.