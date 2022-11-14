Truckers' Strike to Cost Spain Hundreds of Millions Euros Per Day - Reports

Spanish truckers went on a new indefinite strike on Monday, in a move that threatens to take several hundreds of millions euros out of the ailing national economy, news media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Spanish truckers went on a new indefinite strike on Monday, in a move that threatens to take several hundreds of millions Euros out of the ailing national economy, news media reported.

The strike comes weeks before the Christmas shopping season that begins with Black Friday sales on November 25. Truckers last protested over their shrinking incomes in spring, causing disruptions in supply chains and driving inflation upwards.

Spanish news agency EFE cited estimates of OBS business school professor Eduardo Irastorza who predicted that traffic chaos could shave 600 million euros ($619 million) off daily revenue during Black Friday, when sales are expected to rise by 706%.

The National Platform for the Defense of Road Freight Transport demanded last week that the government deliver on the promises it made in August when it passed a law that allows truckers to avoid working at a loss. They were also offered compensation for the soaring fuel prices.