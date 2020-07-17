UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Announces $14Bln In Federal Funding For Provincial COVID-19 Economic Restart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trudeau Announces $14Bln In Federal Funding for Provincial COVID-19 Economic Restart

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Federal government will provide $14 billion in funding for Canadian provinces and territories as part of its "safe restart" program.

"Our government will invest over $19 billion [US$14 billion] to ensure that provinces and territories have the support they need to protect the health of Canadians, help people get back to work safely and prepare for a potential second wave [of the novel coronavirus]," Trudeau said during a briefing on Thursday.

Trudeau said the sizeable amount of funds has been earmarked for municipalities and core services, including transit, a source of concern for mayors and municipal leaders around Canada.

"Today's agreement provides municipalities with funding to cover operational cost" Trudeau said. "Investments in municipalities and in transit will be shared evenly between the federal and provincial governments."

The news was welcomed by Toronto Mayor John Tory, who had threatened possible tax hikes and service cuts should the federal and provincial governments not intervene, and by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The program is designed to help provinces and local jurisdictions for the next six to eight months.

Canada's officials have not said whether the program would be extended beyond this timeframe should the pandemic persist.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Threatened Toronto Ontario Justin Trudeau Government Agreement Ford (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

2 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.