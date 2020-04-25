Trudeau Announces 75% Rent Reduction for Canadian Small Businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a 75 percent rent reduction for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I can announce that we've reached agreements with all provinces and territories to lower rent by 75 percent for small businesses that have been strongly affected by COVID-19 for April, May, and June," Trudeau said in a briefing.

The Federal and provincial government will cover 50% of the costs - with the federal government absorbing 75% of that amount - while the landlord and the tenant will split the remaining half evenly, the prime minister said.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program (CECRAP) will be available for landlords whose tenants pay less than $35,000 in rent per month and have seen at least a 70% percent decrease in revenues, Finance Minister Bill Morneau added during the cabinet ministers' daily pandemic briefing.

Morneau later said that he expects the program to cost $1.42 billion, although adding, that his department is not putting a cap on costs.

Critics have said that government response to this issue has been too slow and that the hardest hit businesses will have a difficult time paying even the reduced rates.

The prime minister said that businesses in need of more assistance can apply for the Canada Emergency business Account (CEBA) interest-free loans that, if repaid by the end of 2022, will result in loan forgiveness of up 25 percent.

In total the Canadian government will spend over $176 billion on stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months.