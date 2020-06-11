Trudeau Announces Nearly $100Mln in Support for Indigenous Businesses in Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that the government has allocated nearly $100 million in funding for indigenous businesses in Canada affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, we are investing an additional $133 million [US$98.

10 million] to support indigenous businesses, protect jobs and help communities weather this storm," Trudeau said during a campaign-style stop at a manufacturing plant.

Trudeau explained that $86.3 million of the funding is allotted for small indigenous businesses and the remaining $11.8 million will be applied to alleviate pressures faced by indigenous businesses in the tourism sector.

The Canadian government has allocated more than $500 million in funding for indigenous communities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which according to officials, have faced heightened risks.