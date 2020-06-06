Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday a $10.42 billion package to help the country's provinces and territories restart their economies safely and carefully

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday a $10.42 billion package to help the country's provinces and territories restart their economies safely and carefully.

"The Federal government is ready to contribute $14 billion [US$10.42 billion] more for the things that all Canadians need," Trudeau said during a daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said the package, dubbed Safe Restart Agreement, would provide Canada's provinces and territories with funding for the next six to eight months for more personal protective equipment (PPE), expanded childcare benefits and for assuming the tab for the government's new ten paid sick days program.

Trudeau also announced that his government will provide disabled Canadians with a one-time payment of up to $446.72 to help offset the added costs of living amid the pandemic.

The prime minister's announcement follows a deal with Canada's New Democrat Party on the ten paid sick days program, which allows the Trudeau's Liberal government to continue governing without the resumption of parliament.