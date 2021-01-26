UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Government To Begin Pre-Budget Consultations, Precursor To Possible 2021 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Trudeau Government to Begin Pre-Budget Consultations, Precursor to Possible 2021 Election

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beginning consultations in advance of the 2021 Federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Monday.

"Today, I am so pleased to announce the launch of consultations that will help inform and guide our growth plan and feed into the measures and investments that will make up Budget 2021," Freeland said.

Freeland reiterated that the new budget will be a reflection of Trudeau's pledge to "build back better" from the COVID-19-induced economic crisis, including a greater emphasis on facilitating a transition to a green economy and more sustainable growth.

The incumbent Canadian government has not presented a federal budget since March of 2019, and there are reports that the budget could trigger another federal election.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced a cabinet shuffle and since a number of ministers and Liberal caucus members have announced their intention to run for re-election.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Budget Guide Justin Trudeau March 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

1 hour ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

1 hour ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

1 hour ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.