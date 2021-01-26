Trudeau Government to Begin Pre-Budget Consultations, Precursor to Possible 2021 Election

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beginning consultations in advance of the 2021 Federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Monday.

"Today, I am so pleased to announce the launch of consultations that will help inform and guide our growth plan and feed into the measures and investments that will make up Budget 2021," Freeland said.

Freeland reiterated that the new budget will be a reflection of Trudeau's pledge to "build back better" from the COVID-19-induced economic crisis, including a greater emphasis on facilitating a transition to a green economy and more sustainable growth.

The incumbent Canadian government has not presented a federal budget since March of 2019, and there are reports that the budget could trigger another federal election.

Earlier this month, Trudeau announced a cabinet shuffle and since a number of ministers and Liberal caucus members have announced their intention to run for re-election.