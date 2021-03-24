UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Government To Table First Canadian Budget In 2 Years On April 19 - Freeland

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Trudeau Government to Table First Canadian Budget in 2 Years on April 19 - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party will present the country's first budget in two years on April 19, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce, that on April 19 at 4:00 p.m. [8:00 p.m.

GMT] the government will present Budget 2021," Freeland told Canada's House of Commons during the day's Question Period session.

The incumbent Canadian government has not presented a Federal budget since March of 2019, and there is growing speculation that the upcoming federal budget will trigger a national election.

