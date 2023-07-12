Open Menu

Trudeau Says 25 Basis Points Overnight Rate Hike 'Not The News Any Canadian Wanted'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Trudeau Says 25 Basis Points Overnight Rate Hike 'Not The News Any Canadian Wanted'

The decision of the Bank of Canada to increase the overnight rate by 25 basis points is "not the news any Canadian wanted" to hear, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The decision of the Bank of Canada to increase the overnight rate by 25 basis points is "not the news any Canadian wanted" to hear, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Canada announced it was increasing the overnight rate to 5% and the bank rate to 5.25%, while also pledging to continue the policy of quantitative tightening.

"This is not the news that any Canadian wanted to receive this morning. This is also a challenge that I've had conversations with fellow leaders from here in Europe and around the world, on the cost of living (being) a real challenge everywhere around the world. With record high inflation, with interest rates continuing to go up, people around the world are facing significant challenges," Trudeau said during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Trudeau highlighted his government's efforts to help Canadians with the financial challenges they face, notably the grocery rebate for 11 million individuals earlier this month; the climate check that is expected to be delivered this week to residents in certain provinces; and an increase in the childcare benefit next week, among other measures.

"We are very much focused on supporting Canadians even as we create great jobs and growth," Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that his government will continue to provide support to his countrymen as they face challenging times.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe Canada Bank Vilnius Lithuania Justin Trudeau From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open ..

Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open Golf

10 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore ..

One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore firing

10 minutes ago
 KP CM's aide visit KPRA, stressed on increase of t ..

KP CM's aide visit KPRA, stressed on increase of tax base

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Found Alternatives to Help Russian Bank Ha ..

UN Says Found Alternatives to Help Russian Bank Handle Payments Under Grain Deal

6 minutes ago
 UAJK, HBL sign agreement to provide customized dig ..

UAJK, HBL sign agreement to provide customized digital services to students

6 minutes ago
 Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

48 minutes ago
Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from ..

Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from Abdullahpur flyover approved

48 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all resources for country's develo ..

48 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassado ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement on Arabian Gu ..

6 minutes ago
 Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

1 hour ago
 NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after ..

NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after recovery

16 minutes ago
 Van owner's association irks over illegal collecti ..

Van owner's association irks over illegal collection of amount from transporters ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business