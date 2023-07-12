Trudeau Says 25 Basis Points Overnight Rate Hike 'Not The News Any Canadian Wanted'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The decision of the Bank of Canada to increase the overnight rate by 25 basis points is "not the news any Canadian wanted" to hear, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Canada announced it was increasing the overnight rate to 5% and the bank rate to 5.25%, while also pledging to continue the policy of quantitative tightening.

"This is not the news that any Canadian wanted to receive this morning. This is also a challenge that I've had conversations with fellow leaders from here in Europe and around the world, on the cost of living (being) a real challenge everywhere around the world. With record high inflation, with interest rates continuing to go up, people around the world are facing significant challenges," Trudeau said during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Trudeau highlighted his government's efforts to help Canadians with the financial challenges they face, notably the grocery rebate for 11 million individuals earlier this month; the climate check that is expected to be delivered this week to residents in certain provinces; and an increase in the childcare benefit next week, among other measures.

"We are very much focused on supporting Canadians even as we create great jobs and growth," Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that his government will continue to provide support to his countrymen as they face challenging times.