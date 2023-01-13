Trudeau Says Japanese Delegation Coming to Canada in Spring to Visit Battery, Mining Firms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during remarks in Ottawa that a Japanese delegation will visit Canada in the spring to meet with representatives of Canadian battery and mining companies.

"This spring, we're also looking forward to hosting an important business delegation from Japan," Trudeau said on Thursday alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"They're planning to be meeting with Canadian battery and mining companies and potential partners."

Trudeau emphasized that Canada is a reliable and stable trading partner in these sectors because it has critical and valuable resources, including a skilled and educated workforce.

Kishida said that Japan wants to develop a close relationship with Canada in the field of energy, including securing supplies of liquefied natural gas.