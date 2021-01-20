UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Looks Forward To Working With Biden On COVID-19 Response, Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Working with Biden on COVID-19 Response, Recovery

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Wednesday that he looks forward to working with the newly minted Biden administration on a host of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts earlier in the day.

"I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their administration," Trudeau said. "Canada and the United States have worked side-by-side to tackle some of the greatest challenges we have faced in our history. We will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone.

"

Trudeau added that among shared priorities is tackling climate change, promoting inclusion and diversity, and sponsoring democracy, peace and security domestically and globally.

While it is expected that Trudeau is expected to enjoy more cordial relations with Biden, following a tumultuous four-year relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, Ottawa and Washington are locked in a number of trade disputes, namely US tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy exports.

Biden is also expected to revoke the presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline extension in one of his first acts as president, a project favored by Trudeau.

