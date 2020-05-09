Trudeau Says Wage Subsidy Program for Canadian Businesses Will Extend Beyond June

UrduPoint.com
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Canadian government's Emergency Wage Subsidy program implemented to help businesses deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be extended beyond June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

"I can announce today, that we will be extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy beyond June to help kick-start our economic reopening and boost jobs," Trudeau told reporters during his daily COVID-19 pandemic update.

Trudeau said that more details will be announced in the near future, noting, however, that the subsidy program for employers will be available for the foreseeable future.

Canadian officials have said they remain hopeful that the program will motivate businesses to rehire some of the workers they released.

Trudeau said businesses have applied to receive reimbursement for more than 2 million workers.

More than 110,000 businesses have so far applied for compensation.

The announcement follows a devastating jobs report for the month April, in which it was revealed that the Canadian economy shed nearly 2 million jobs in April pushing the unemployment rate to 13 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the government's Emergency Wage Subsidy program, businesses that have seen revenues drop by at least 15 percent in March and 30 percent onward can apply to receive 75 percent in wage subsidies to keep employees on payroll while much of the economy remains paralyzed.

The program originally was slated to cost $50 billion, although, that figure will likely rise in concurrence with the extension.

