UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 2021 Budget Plan Avoids Past Efforts To Cut Ukraine Aid - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump 2021 Budget Plan Avoids Past Efforts to Cut Ukraine Aid - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump, whose Senate impeachment trial centers on a decision to withhold nearly $391 million aid to Ukraine, plans to leave next year's aid request for that nation at current levels, Politico reported.

The US president's desire to maintain at current levels rather than cut foreign assistance to Ukraine is a notable break from his previous budget blueprints, the report quoted a White House Office of Management and Budget spokesperson as saying.

Trump plans to ask for $250 million in military aid, in addition to more than $100 million in aid through the State Department, the report said.

The Trump administration is expected to release his fiscal 2021 budget proposal on February 10.

Trump's request to keep Ukraine funding stable comes as the Senate impeachment trial completes a week of testimony and questioning, with lawmakers expected to vote Friday on whether to extend the trial by calling witnesses to testify.

The trial centers on allegations that Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, along with his son, Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the impeachment is a hoax intended to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Vote Budget White House Trump February 2016 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

1 hour ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

1 hour ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

1 hour ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.