Trump 2021 Budget Plan Avoids Past Efforts to Cut Ukraine Aid - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump, whose Senate impeachment trial centers on a decision to withhold nearly $391 million aid to Ukraine, plans to leave next year's aid request for that nation at current levels, Politico reported.

The US president's desire to maintain at current levels rather than cut foreign assistance to Ukraine is a notable break from his previous budget blueprints, the report quoted a White House Office of Management and Budget spokesperson as saying.

Trump plans to ask for $250 million in military aid, in addition to more than $100 million in aid through the State Department, the report said.

The Trump administration is expected to release his fiscal 2021 budget proposal on February 10.

Trump's request to keep Ukraine funding stable comes as the Senate impeachment trial completes a week of testimony and questioning, with lawmakers expected to vote Friday on whether to extend the trial by calling witnesses to testify.

The trial centers on allegations that Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, along with his son, Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the impeachment is a hoax intended to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.