Trump 2021 Budget Proposal Requests Lowest Funding for US War in Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration's budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 is requesting $14 billion to fund the United States' war in Afghanistan, the lowest amount in the history of the conflict, the Defense Department revealed in a document on Monday.

The document shows that the Trump administration is seeking to spend $14 billion to fund Operation Freedom's Sentinel - the lowest amount in the history of the 18-year conflict. The most the United States has spent in the Afghan war is $114 billion in fiscal year 2011, according to the document.

The State Department, in a separate document, revealed the Trump administration is proposing a $36 million reduction to the agency's operations in Afghanistan.

The administration is requesting $2.

3 million reduction in State Department diplomacy programs in Afghanistan and Iraq, the document said. It is also proposing to cut $109 million from the State Department's global security protection programs as it works to consolidate US security facilities in Afghanistan, it added.

The budget request for Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) operations is $50.3 million, a decrease of $4.6 million from fiscal year 2020, the document said.

However, the Trump administration's 2021 budget proposal requests $250,000 in economic support and development funding for Afghanistan. It also seeks $60,000 in funding for narcotics control and law enforcement, and $20,000 in USAID funding for Afghanistan, the document said.