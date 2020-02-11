Trump 2021 Budget Request for Anti-IS Mission in Iraq, Syria Remains at $7Bln - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration's 2021 budget request seeks $7 billion to fund the United States' operations against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria, the Department of Defense revealed in a document.

The Trump administration's 2021 budget request to fund Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria remains unchanged from the previous year, the document showed on Monday.

The most the Trump administration has spent to fund OIR is $14 billion in fiscal years 2017 and 2019.

The most spent for Operation Inherent Resolve was $62 billion in fiscal year 2010 under the Obama administration.

The document also revealed that the administration's budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 is requesting $14 billion to fund the United States' war in Afghanistan, the lowest amount in the history of the conflict.