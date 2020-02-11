UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 2021 Budget Request For Anti-IS Mission In Iraq, Syria Remains At $7Bln - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump 2021 Budget Request for Anti-IS Mission in Iraq, Syria Remains at $7Bln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration's 2021 budget request seeks $7 billion to fund the United States' operations against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria, the Department of Defense revealed in a document.

The Trump administration's 2021 budget request to fund Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria remains unchanged from the previous year, the document showed on Monday.

The most the Trump administration has spent to fund OIR is $14 billion in fiscal years 2017 and 2019.

The most spent for Operation Inherent Resolve was $62 billion in fiscal year 2010 under the Obama administration.

The document also revealed that the administration's budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 is requesting $14 billion to fund the United States' war in Afghanistan, the lowest amount in the history of the conflict.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Barack Obama Syria Russia Budget Iraq Trump United States 2017 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

3 hours ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

4 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

4 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

3 hours ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.