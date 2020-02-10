UrduPoint.com
Trump 2021 Budget Requests 22% Cut In State Department, USAID Funding

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump 2021 Budget Requests 22% Cut in State Department, USAID Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is looking to cut funding for the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) by more than 20 percent in fiscal year 2021, the administration's congressional budget request revealed on Monday.

"The 2021 Budget requests $40.8 billion for the Department of State and USAID, an $11.7 billion or 22-percent decrease from the 2020 enacted level," the document said.

The budget aims to reform and optimize US humanitarian assistance with a new bureau that consolidates multiple organizations into a single office, the proposal said. The funding level would also support the State Department's workforce, allow for IT improvements while enhancing consular and border security programs.

In past budget proposals, President Donald Trump has called for similar reductions only to be overruled by Congress, which has the final say on spending.

