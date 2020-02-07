UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 2021 Budget To Propose 12% Boost In NASA Budget - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:59 PM

Trump 2021 Budget to Propose 12% Boost in NASA Budget - Reports

President Donald Trump will seek $3 billion to develop human lunar landers as part of a 12 percent increase for NASA in next year's budget, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) President Donald Trump will seek $3 billion to develop human lunar landers as part of a 12 percent increase for NASA in next year's budget, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US administration officials.

The increase is part of a fiscal 2021 budget proposal that Trump is scheduled to unveil on Monday.

Most of the 12 percent boost to NASA's 2021 budget aims to return US astronauts to the moon's surface by 2024, unnamed administration officials told the Journal.

The increase includes nearly $3 billion in new funding to develop human landers, with total NASA outlays projected to climb to $25.6 billion in one of the largest overall spending increases requested for the US space agency in more than 20 years, the report said.

The agency's budget for the current fiscal year is roughly $22.6 billion, and is separate from spending by the Air Force, the newly created Space Force and a wide range of classified space programs, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Trump From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WHO Head Cautions Against Being Too Optimistic Abo ..

2 minutes ago

Trapped animals get prompt response from KP Rescue ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara University starts admissions for spring sem ..

2 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High C ..

16 minutes ago

PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

21 minutes ago

Corona-virus unlikely to cause long term setback t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.