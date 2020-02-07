Trump 2021 Budget to Propose 12% Boost in NASA Budget - Reports

President Donald Trump will seek $3 billion to develop human lunar landers as part of a 12 percent increase for NASA in next year's budget, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) President Donald Trump will seek $3 billion to develop human lunar landers as part of a 12 percent increase for NASA in next year's budget, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US administration officials.

The increase is part of a fiscal 2021 budget proposal that Trump is scheduled to unveil on Monday.

Most of the 12 percent boost to NASA's 2021 budget aims to return US astronauts to the moon's surface by 2024, unnamed administration officials told the Journal.

The increase includes nearly $3 billion in new funding to develop human landers, with total NASA outlays projected to climb to $25.6 billion in one of the largest overall spending increases requested for the US space agency in more than 20 years, the report said.

The agency's budget for the current fiscal year is roughly $22.6 billion, and is separate from spending by the Air Force, the newly created Space Force and a wide range of classified space programs, according to the report.