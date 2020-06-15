UrduPoint.com
Trump 'Absolutely Disinclined'to Shut Down US Economy Again Over COVID-19 - Kudlow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Trump 'Absolutely Disinclined'to Shut Down US Economy Again Over COVID-19 - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) President Donald Trump is determined not to shut down the US economy again over the coronavirus epidemic amid a spike in new infections in the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

"The President is absolutely disinclined to shut down as is the vice president," Kudlow told the Fox news network. " When you look at the overall numbers and these specific new cases, it's still rock-bottom and has flattened. We're watching it very carefully."

