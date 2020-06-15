(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) President Donald Trump is determined not to shut down the US economy again over the coronavirus epidemic amid a spike in new infections in the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

"The President is absolutely disinclined to shut down as is the vice president," Kudlow told the Fox news network. " When you look at the overall numbers and these specific new cases, it's still rock-bottom and has flattened. We're watching it very carefully."