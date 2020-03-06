UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

Trump Admin. Considers Tax Relief for Travel Firms Hurt by Coronavirus Crisis - Reports

The Trump administration is considering offering tax relief to companies in the travel industry that are hurt by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Washington Post reported on Friday

The White House is considering whether to defer taxes for companies such as airlines, hotels and cruises that have been harmed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the report said citing two people familiar with the matter.

The White House is considering whether to defer taxes for companies such as airlines, hotels and cruises that have been harmed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the report said citing two people familiar with the matter.

Talks are still in the preliminary stages and it is unclear what the potential tax relief plan would look like and whether President Donald Trump's own hotels would benefit from such a move, the report said.

More than 230 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, including a total of 14 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, including more than 3,400 deaths, since the outbreak began in China in December.

