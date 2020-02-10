UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Asks For $19Bln To Buy 10 New Navy Ships - Budget Proposal

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The US administration is requesting over $19 billion as part of its 2021 draft budget to procure ten new warships for the Navy, including submarines with strategic ballistic missiles.

"The Budget sustains the Administration's emphasis on growing the world's most advanced and lethal naval force by investing $19.

3 billion to procure a total of 10 new battle force and unmanned ships, including funding the recapitalization of the strategic ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) fleet with Columbia-class SSBNs," the budget request to Congress revealed on Monday.

The White House added that the budget prioritizes funding for programs that would deliver warfighting advantages against China and Russia.

