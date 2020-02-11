Trump Administration Budget Request Seeks $2Bln to Counter China - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration is seeking some $2 billion to counter China in its 2021 budget request, the State Department said on Monday.

"The President's FY 2021 Budget: Equips the United States to Win the Great Power Competition," a budget fact sheet said.

"Counters Chinese Malign Influence and Champions Security, Democracy, and Economic Growth for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Provides $1.5 billion in foreign assistance and $596 million in diplomatic engagement to support the US Indo-Pacific Strategy to enable countries to assess the full costs of Chinese loans; facilitate US private sector investment; expand security cooperation in the region; promote a US model of democratic, transparent, responsive and business-friendly governance; and engage foreign audiences to strengthen alliances."