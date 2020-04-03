UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Mulls Shutdown Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:37 PM

Trump Administration Mulls Shutdown of Gulf of Mexico Oil Production - Reports

The Trump administration is considering a proposed shutdown of oil rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico to protect workers who have begun contracting the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Trump administration is considering a proposed shutdown of oil rigs in the US Gulf of Mexico to protect workers who have begun contracting the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several workers on oil platforms have tested positive for the new virus. Shuttering Gulf rigs over health concerns until the pandemic eases would likely reduce US oil production during a world-wide glut that has driven prices down to historically low levels, the Journal said.

