Trump Administration Requests $316.9Mln In Ukraine Aid For Fiscal Year 2021 - Proposal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $316.9 million in aid for Ukraine for fiscal year 2021, according to the draft budget released on Monday.
Of the total sum, the Trump administration seeks $145 million for economic aid, another $115 million for military aid and $31 million for the State Department's and USAID's assistance for health programs in Ukraine.
In addition, the Trump administration seeks $10 million to support Ukraine in the non-proliferation, counter-terrorism, demining and related programs; $13 million for narcotics control and law enforcement activities; and $2.9 million for military programs, the draft budget revealed.