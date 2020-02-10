Trump Administration Requests $316.9Mln in Ukraine Aid for Fiscal Year 2021 - Proposal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $316.9 million in aid for Ukraine for fiscal year 2021, according to the draft budget released on Monday.

Of the total sum, the Trump administration seeks $145 million for economic aid, another $115 million for military aid and $31 million for the State Department's and USAID's assistance for health programs in Ukraine.

In addition, the Trump administration seeks $10 million to support Ukraine in the non-proliferation, counter-terrorism, demining and related programs; $13 million for narcotics control and law enforcement activities; and $2.9 million for military programs, the draft budget revealed.