Trump Administration Requests Over $700Mln to Counter Russia in 2021 - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The US administration is requesting more than $700 million to counter Russian influence worldwide in its 2021 budget proposal released on Monday.

"The President's 2021 Budget... counters Russian Influence by Strengthening US Allies," the document said. "The Budget provides $0.

7 billion for assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia to advance shared security; safeguard the territorial integrity of US allies; support partner countries' efforts to transition away from Russian military equipment; and address weaknesses in the macro-economic environment that the government of Russia seeks to exploit, such as dependence on energy and trade."

The budget proposal also provides $24 million for the Global Engagement Center to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation.